Stocks tick higher on Wall Street

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following two days of declines.

A handful of stocks were moving higher early Friday after reporting results that were better than analysts had expected.

Autodesk managed a small profit, beating expectations of a loss, and Pure Storage's loss was far smaller than forecasts.

Materials companies, which have taken heavy losses this week, turned higher. Freeport McMoRan, a copper miner, rose 1.2%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48 points, or 0.3%, to 18,498.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 5 points, or 0.3%, to 2,178. The Nasdaq composite climbed 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,224.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.56%.

Investors around the globe are awaiting a Friday morning speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen that could offer cues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.