U.S. stock indexes slide in morning trading

U.S. stocks fell broadly in early trading Friday, pulled down by sharp declines in utilities and consumer-focused companies. Energy stocks also fell as the price of crude oil turned lower following a rally the day before. News that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test also weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 148 points, or 0.8%, to 18,331 as of 7:27 a.m. Pacific time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 20 points, or 0.9%, to 2,161. The Nasdaq composite index lost 44 points, or 0.8%, to 5,215.

Several oil and gas production and drilling companies were down, giving back some of their gains from a rally Thursday. Diamond Offshore Drilling led the decliners in the S&P 500, losing 89 cents, or 5.1%, to $16.51. Williams Cos. slid $1.03, or 3.3%, to $30.12, while Transocean shed 34 cents, or 3.2%, to $10.14.

A sharp rise in bond yields was weighing on utilities, real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks. As yields rise, bonds become more competitive options for investors seeking income. Ventas fell $2.65, or 3.6%, to $70.33, while SL Green Realty slid $3.40, or 2.9%, to $113.19. Digital Realty Trust lost $3.02, or 3%, to $97.45. AT&T slid 64 cents, or 1.6%, to $40.55.

Furniture and housewares retailer Restoration Hardware and fiber optic components supplier Finisar were up sharply on strong quarterly results. Restoration Hardware gained $3.11, or 8.8%, to $38.40. Finisar added $3.02, or 13%, to $26.25.

Disappointment over Thursday's decision by the European Central Bank to keep monetary policy unchanged continued to weigh on European markets. Germany's DAX fell 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 lost 0.8%. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1%. In Asia, concerns over North Korea's latest nuclear test hit stocks in South Korea. The Kospi index fell 1.3%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rebounded from an initial drop to finish little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8%.

Oil prices were headed lower after rallying a day earlier. Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.13, or 2.4%, to $46.50 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down $1.22, or 2.5%, at $48.74 a barrel.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% from 1.6% late Thursday and is at its highest level since last June.

The dollar rose to 102.71 yen from 102.49 on Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.1223 from $1.1257.

