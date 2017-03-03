U.S. stock indexes are off to a mixed start

Stocks on Wall Street were off to a mixed start Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day.

Investors will be listening closely to Yellen’s speech for clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month.

Several companies were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Costco slid 3.6% after the warehouse club operator reported earnings that missed estimates.

Marvell Technology rose 2% after the semiconductor maker's latest earnings and outlook beat estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped a fraction to 2,381. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1%, to 21,027. The Nasdaq composite gave up 3 points to 5,858.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49%.