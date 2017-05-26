After 6-day winning streak, U.S. stocks open lower

After a six-day winning streak, stocks on Wall Street opened lower Friday.

Technology companies, which have led the market's recent rally, began the day slightly down. After a weak outlook from video game retailer GameStop, Activision Blizzard fell 1.3% and Electronic Arts lost 1.3%.

Costco rose 1.6% after reporting a strong quarter.

Banks slipped as bond yields moved lower.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,412, a day after setting its latest record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1%, to 21,062. The Nasdaq composite fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,202.