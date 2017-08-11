U.S. stocks open slightly higher

Stocks are opening modestly higher Friday on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Apple climbed 1.2% in early trading, and State Street gained 1%.

Elsewhere, some companies were making sharp moves after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Snap, the parent company of disappearing-message app Snapchat plunged 12.5% after reporting weak user growth and a wider loss than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,440. The index is coming off its biggest drop since mid-May.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25 points, or 0.1%, to 21,866. The Nasdaq rose 8 points, or 0.1%, to 6,224.