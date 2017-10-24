Wall Street gets lift from Caterpillar

U.S. stocks are opening higher, led by industrial companies and banks, as major indexes recover some of the previous day’s losses.

Among industrial companies, Caterpillar reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and jumped 6%. Stanley Black & Decker was up 5% and Post-it note maker 3M was up 3.9%.

Whirlpool tumbled 8.1% after it reported weak quarterly earnings, while longtime partner Sears said it will stop selling Maytag and other Whirlpool appliances effective immediately.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,571.29.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 172 points, or 0.8%, to 23,451. The Nasdaq composite advanced 11 points, or 0.2%, to 6,599.