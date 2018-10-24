After turbulent day of trading, stocks off to mixed start on Tuesday

Stocks are off to a mixed start Wednesday following turbulent trading the day before.
Gains for Boeing and other industrial companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.
Boeing jumped 2.2% after beating analysts' earnings forecasts and raising its estimates for the year, citing faster orders for aircraft.
Texas Instruments, a major chipmaker, slumped 5.5% after its results missed forecasts.
The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,736.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher thanks to the gain in Boeing. The 30-stock index rose 71 points, or 0.3%, to 25,259. The Nasdaq composite gave up 9 points, or 0.1%, to 7,427.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.13%.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 500 points before stocks nearly climbed all the way back.
Even with the rebound, stocks extended the market's recent string of declines, giving the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index its fifth consecutive loss.
The selling came as investors grew unsettled over slowing economic growth in China and increased signs that President Trump's aggressive trade policies are beginning to weigh on corporate earnings.
Earning by Caterpillar and 3M prompted the selloff after the companies warned of rising costs related to tariffs.