Sharp drop in crude oil prices gets stocks off to slow start

Stocks were off to a slow start Wednesday after the steepest drop in in oil prices in more than three years put investors in a selling mood on Wall Street.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil dipped 40 cents to $55.29. It had plunged 7.1% to $55.69 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 30% to $65.17 a barrel.
Oil has now fallen for 12 straight days, driven by worries over rising oil production around the world and weakening demand from developing countries, with expectations for increased supply from the U.S. and OPEC.
The S&P 500 index fell 4.04 points, or 0.1%, to 2,722.18. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 100.69 points, or 0.4%, to 25,286.49, half of which was attributable to a drop in Boeing, which is grappling with a crash this month of the newest version of its workhorse 737 airliner.
The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 7,200.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 3.99 points, or 0.3%, to 1,514.80.
Fears about global growth continue amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Traders drew encouragement from a report out of China saying that country's top economic advisor might visit Washington ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Trump at this month's Group of 20 gathering in Argentina. The U.S. and China have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods.
“It's going to be a bumpy ride for markets,” says Stephen Innes of Oanda in Singapore.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down 0.1% to 21,779.22 in early trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3% to 5,759.90. South Korea's Kospi edged down 0.4% at 2,062.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 25,684.65, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.4% at 2,644.64. Shares were also lower in Taiwan.
The dollar slipped to 113.88 yen from 114.01 yen late Tuesday in Asia. The euro strengthened to $1.1299 from $1.1252