How companies use math to make the gender pay gap look tiny

"In the U.S., any company that's releasing a number is releasing the number for presumably public relations purposes to inform whoever's watching that, 'Gee, don't come after us and say we're discriminating,' " Farber said. "Shedding some light on the structure of pay gives workers the opportunity to say, 'Oh, look, my company is doing a good job,' or 'Oh, look, my company is not doing a good job. Let me go talk to them, or let me go try to address this situation.' "