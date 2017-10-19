NATION
'Faith, family, football': How a Texas town is healing after a cop killed a black teenager
Gilead shares climb after its L.A.-area Kite unit gets FDA approval for lymphoma therapy

James F. Peltz
Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock rose Thursday morning after the biotech company’s Kite Pharma unit gained federal approval for its flagship cell-treatment therapy for adults with advanced lymphoma.

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval Wednesday of Kite’s treatment represented a rapid payoff for Gilead, which acquired Santa Monica-based Kite only last month for nearly $12 billion in what amounted to a major bet on Kite’s therapy.

Kite’s gene therapy, dubbed Yescarta, will be produced at Kite’s manufacturing facility in El Segundo.

Gilead shares were up 1.2% at $81 in early trading.

“The FDA approval of Yescarta is a landmark for patients” who qualify for the treatment, which is aimed at patients with the non-Hodgkin’s form of the blood cancer who had other unsuccessful treatments, Kite founder Dr. Arie Belldegrun said in a statement.

Yescarta uses gene therapy techniques called CAR-T to boost the capacity of T cells, the immune-system cells that cancer can evade.

The T cells are filtered from a patient’s blood, reprogrammed to target and kill cancer cells, and then hundreds of millions of copies are grown and returned to the patient to fight the disease.

Yescarta is the second CAR-T treatment approved by the FDA. The first one — Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Kymriah, approved in August — was cleared only for leukemia patients up to 25 years old.

Gilead, which is based in Foster City, Calif., and previously has been criticized for high prices for its hepatitis C drugs, could face scrutiny for the $373,000 price of Yescarta, although that was less than the $475,000 that some analysts had expected.

M. Ian Somaiya, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, said in a note to clients that U.S. sales of the therapy could reach at least $1 billion by 2025, “with a similar opportunity in Europe.”

