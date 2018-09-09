The recession forged his path to boutique hotel success

He built a home for his family and saw that the bank appraised it for $250,000 more than he had invested in it. Soon he was designing and selling homes as a business. “I did four houses on four lots, same vibe, same budget. I sold them right away and made more that year than in the prior 10 years,” he said. He founded Palisades Development Group in 1997. For the first three years, he ran it while still working for the Braemar Group. In 2000, he left Braemar to focus fully on his Palisades Development venture.