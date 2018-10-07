How a reluctant artist became a Westside design force

Gordon reached a personal and professional crossroads in the late 2000s. She had recently split from her partner of about a decade and was left to figure out how she was going to make a living. “I was a Venice artist, I didn’t really pay attention to money or business,” she said. “I didn’t even have a credit card.” Up until then, Gordon had done mostly interior, aesthetic work on homes. But she made the call to do her first new development project. It was a head-first kind of decision: “We bought two barns in Kentucky and had them shipped to California,” she said.