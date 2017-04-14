Apple receives permit to test self-driving cars in California

Tech giant Apple Inc. has received a permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles to test autonomous vehicles on public roads in California.

The DMV said the Cupertino, Calif., company’s permit, issued Friday, covers three Lexus RX540h vehicles from model year 2015, as well as six human drivers who will oversee the tests.

Several months ago, reports suggested Apple was abandoning its plans for a car manufacturing business, as hundreds of members of the company’s car team were let go, reassigned or left the project.

Bloomberg reported in October that Apple was shifting its focus to developing an autonomous driving system, giving the company more flexibility either to work with other automakers or eventually return to building an actual vehicle.

Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

