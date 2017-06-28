Ford recalls more than 400,000 vehicles over driveshaft problem

Ford issued a safety recall for more than 400,000 vehicles in North America on Wednesday over a defective driveshaft that could result in loss of power while driving or unexpected movement while parked.

The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Ford Transit vans and chassis cabs built in Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the driveshaft issue.

The problem is that a cracked coupling could cause the driveshaft to separate. Ford said that separation might also cause damage to nearby parts such as brakes and fuel lines.

Ford has not found a permanent fix and advises that affected vehicles with at least 30,000 miles be brought in to dealerships for an interim repair. The repair will be offered every 30,000 miles until a permanent fix is available.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company estimated the total cost of repairs to its North American business to be $142 million.

About 402,462 vehicles in North America are being recalled, including 370,630 in the United States.

Owners will be notified by mail and are encouraged to take their vehicles in immediately at no cost.

