Tesla nearly tripled Model 3 production pace last quarter

Tesla Inc. produced 28,578 Model 3 electric sedans in the second quarter, almost three times as many as it made the previous quarter, the Elon Musk-led automaker announced Monday.
Tesla, based in Palo Alto, has been under pressure to ramp up its production of the Model 3, the vehicle that is supposed to turn the company into a purveyor of affordable electric cars to the masses, but it has missed targets time and again.
Last month, the company cobbled together an additional production line in a tent on the grounds of its Fremont, Calif., factory, and it said that last week it finally hit its goal of making 5,000 Model 3 cars in a week. About 20% of the Model 3s made last week came from that new production line, Tesla said.
Last quarter, the company said, it made more Model 3 cars than Model S sedans and Model X SUVs combined — the first time it has done so. The total number of vehicles produced by Tesla during the second quarter was 53,339, a 55% increase from the previous quarter, Tesla said.
The company said it delivered 40,740 vehicles in the second quarter, about 18,000 of which were Model 3s. It missed expectations: On average, eight analysts estimated that Tesla would deliver about 26,121 Model 3s, according to Bloomberg. But about 11,000 Model 3 vehicles were “in transit” to customers at the end of last quarter and are expected to be delivered early this quarter, Tesla said.
The company said the number of unfulfilled Model 3 vehicle reservations at the end of last quarter remained around 420,000, even though production has increased and Tesla already has delivered 28,386 of the cars. "When we start to provide customers an opportunity to see and test drive the car at their local store," the automaker said, "we expect that our orders will grow faster than our production rate."
