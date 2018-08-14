Elon Musk says Tesla's goal is to destroy oil industry, but he wants to infuse Tesla with oil money

Constructing the appearance of a high-stakes struggle between Tesla and the fossil-fuel industry has always been key to Tesla’s brand strategy. In the age of global warming, Musk has argued over and over, you’re either part of the solution or you’re the problem, with civilization hanging in the balance. Every time he unveils a new Tesla product — be it a battery for your home or an expensive sports car — he’s careful to lay out the case for how it helps the worldwide transition to sustainable energy. The idea that oil money was arrayed against him made buying his products seem like choosing a side in an epochal struggle.