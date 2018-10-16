A $120-billion valuation would give Uber a shot at IPO record

Uber Technologies’ long-awaited initial public offering could be a record setter.
The ride-hailing giant received proposals valuing it at as much as $120 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. That’s nearly twice as high as the valuation from a fundraising round just two months ago.
At a $120-billion valuation, Uber would have to offer only about 21% of its shares to become the largest IPO of all time. The record is currently held by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The Chinese conglomerate listed $25 billion worth of shares, representing about 15% of shares outstanding, on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014.
Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has repeatedly said the San Francisco company plans to go public in the second half of 2019. It’s expected to stick to that timing, regardless of economic conditions, if only because some shareholders will be free to sell their shares on the private markets by then.