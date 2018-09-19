IBM is playing catch up to Silicon Valley. Older employees sue, say they are paying the price

But over time, IBM has decreased the amount of severance it offers to just one month’s pay in most cases, say former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of professional repercussions. For some, the offer was so inconsequential that they decided to leave the money on the table and retain their right to sue later. These are the people Liss-Riordan is counting on. “IBM was offering people that it’s been letting go a very, very stingy severance,” she says. “We expect there are many others who didn’t think that was adequate.”