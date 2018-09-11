U.S. securities laws may cover initial coin offerings, judge says in big win for feds

ICOs are a fundraising mechanism used by blockchain startups that are similar to initial public offerings in equity markets. In an ICO, however, the money is raised before a product is ready for market. A team of developers and designers offers digital assets for sale that will be needed later on to access the software that’s being developed. In theory, if there is demand for that software — say a service like Uber but that is hosted on a decentralized network like the Ethereum blockchain — the coins used to access that service will be in demand and therefore rise in value.