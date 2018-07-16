Jeff Bezos becomes the richest person in modern history, topping $150 billion

Jeff Bezos is the richest person in modern history.
The Amazon.com Inc. founder's net worth broke $150 billion Monday morning, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That's about $55 billion more than Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person.
Bezos, 54, has now topped Gates in inflation-adjusted terms. The $100-billion mark that Gates hit briefly in 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom would be worth about $149 billion in today's dollars. That makes the Amazon chief executive officer richer than anyone else on earth since at least 1982, when Forbes published its inaugural wealth ranking.
Bezos crossed the threshold just as Amazon prepared to kick off its 36-hour summer sales event, Prime Day. The company's share price was $1,825.73 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time, extending its 2018 gain to 56% and giving Bezos a $150.8-billion fortune.
His net worth has soared by $52 billion this year, which is more than the entire fortune of Mukesh Ambani, the newly crowned richest person in Asia. It also puts Bezos' personal fortune within spitting distance of the Walton family's $151.5 billion; the Waltons are the world's richest dynasty.
"It's hard to even put it in perspective," said Michael Cole, chief executive of Cresset Family Office. "It's such a staggering number."
A Federal Reserve report found the top 1% of U.S. families controlled 38.6% of wealth in the United States in 2016, compared with 22.8% held by the bottom 90%. Last year, Oxfam International found that more than 80% of earnings went to the top 1% of the world population.
Behind Bezos on the Bloomberg index is Gates, with a $95.5 billion fortune, followed by Warren Buffett with $83 billion.
Gates would have had a net worth of more than $150 billion if he'd held onto assets that he's given away, largely to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He's donated almost 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion of cash and other assets since 1996, according to an analysis of his publicly disclosed giving.