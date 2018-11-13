Juul stops selling fruit-flavored e-cigarette pods to stores

Juul says the company was created to help adult smokers quit. Users suck on a sleek pen-like device to deliver a powerful hit of vaporized nicotine. The company’s discrete design and high nicotine content have made Juul the top-selling e-cigarette in the United States. This summer, Juul had captured 68% of the U.S. e-cigarette market, according to Nielsen data compiled in a Juul investor presentation. The company’s growth has made Juul a lucrative bet for its few shareholders, which include Tiger Global Management and Fidelity Investments.