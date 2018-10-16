In latest defense merger, L3 and Harris agree to form a $33.5-billion military technology giant

New York-based L3 Communications' most visible products are the 360-degree scanners that travelers encounter when they go through airport security, part of a $170-million line of business with the Department of Homeland Security. It also makes night-vision equipment and sensor systems used in military aircraft. Under the stewardship of Kubasik, a former Lockheed Martin chief operating officer who took the helm at L3 last year, the company has established new business units around next-generation military technologies such as undersea drones.