Latest minimum wage hike comes as some employers launch bidding wars for scarce workers

Even as the economy improves, some employers say the minimum wage hikes are squeezing them. In May, restaurateur George Abou-Daoud closed his Hollywood restaurant Farida, which employed about 20 workers and was frequented by middle- and upper-middle class diners who paid an average of $13 for a dish. Abou-Daoud said he was barely breaking even as it was, and if he had to pay a minimum of $12 an hour, it would have put him in the red.