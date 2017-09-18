California Inc.: Why you'll want to rethink a weekend road trip to Mexico

Welcome to California Inc., the weekly newsletter of the L.A. Times Business Section.

We learned Friday that California lost 8,200 net jobs in August and the unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 4.8% a month earlier. The drop in employment follows a robust July in which the Golden State gained the most jobs in more than a year: 84,500, revised up from a previous estimate of 82,600. August’s slide back was in large part driven by employers in the leisure and hospitality sector.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving on: The Federal Reserve is expected to announce Wednesday that it will begin slowly reducing the $4.5 trillion in assets it has on its balance sheet. Fed officials are trying to return to a more normal monetary policy after years of rock-bottom interest rates and a dramatic expansion of Fed assets that were designed to stimulate the economy during and after the Great Recession.

Jobless numbers: Weekly jobless claims will be released Thursday. For the week that ended Sept. 9, initial claims for jobless benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 284,000. But that number was still considered high and probably was skewed by job losses related to Hurricane Harvey, economists said. The new data will reflect the full effects of Hurricane Irma.

Lego’s latest: The latest in the Lego movie franchise hits theaters Friday when Warner Bros. releases “Ninjago,” which is expected to gross as much as $40 million in its opening weekend. The revenue comes at a key time for Lego Group, which has been through management upheaval in the last 18 months and recently announced it would cut 1,400 jobs. Two previous Lego movies have grossed nearly $800 million.

Border crossing: Thinking of driving to Mexico this weekend? Think again. The southbound San Ysidro border entrance into Tijuana will be closed for a 57-hour period — from 3 a.m. Saturday until noon Monday — as part of a plan to realign the southernmost portion of Interstate 5. The project will double the number of southbound vehicle lanes from five to 10, while adding eight more northbound vehicle-inspection lanes.

Protecting wildlife: Friday through Sunday, the San Diego Zoo will host Zoohackathon 2017, an event aimed at finding technological tools to combat illegal poaching of wild animals worldwide. The event brings together coders and computer specialists to create applications and systems that can identify trafficking and reduce demand for wildlife products. More than $1,000 in prizes will be awarded.

THE AGENDA

Chili’s Grill & Bar is going on a diet to fatten its sales. It’s slashing the number of items on its menu by 40% and focusing on serving up better burgers, fajitas and baby back ribs — the core items on its menu. And that’s the strategy of just one mid-priced U.S. restaurant chain in an entire sector struggling to find its way back to growth amid shifts in consumer tastes and dining habits.

STORY LINES

Here are some of the other stories that ran in the Times Business section in recent days that we’re continuing to follow:

Equifax probe: The Federal Trade Commission said it is investigating the massive data breach at credit reporting firm Equifax, adding America’s top consumer watchdog to the chorus of federal lawmakers and regulators expressing alarm over the hacking of 143 million Americans’ personal data. Consumer advocates are calling on Equifax to provide free credit freezes along with monitoring of people’s credit files.

New iPhones: Apple announced not one but two new iPhones — a strategy that may confuse some customers but one that makes sense for a company reliant on its flagship gadget to generate revenue. Starting at $999, the iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever released. It’s $300 more than the other new release, the iPhone 8, which itself is more expensive than Apple’s previous highest starting price for a base model phone.

Profitable programs: Airline loyalty programs, which began nearly 40 years ago as a promotional gimmick, are becoming increasingly lucrative for carriers. The programs can bring in as much money as all those fees that passengers complain about, including charges for checked bags and onboard food and drinks. Some analysts estimate that as much as half of all airline profits come from frequent flier programs. But the programs are a growing source of frustration for airline passengers.

SoFi sayonara: Mike Cagney, the co-founder and chief executive of financial services start-up SoFi, stepped down from the company amid allegations that he fostered a culture at the company that enabled sexual harassment. The company’s executive chairman, Tom Hutton, will become interim CEO. “The business is strong, stable and well-positioned,” Hutton said in a statement.

Swiss accent: Blue Bottle Coffee, the Oakland-based coffee roaster and retailer known for its high-end specialty coffee, is now part of Swiss food giant Nestle. Blue Bottle will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity and the current management and employees will keep a minority stake and run the business. Founder James Freeman is to stay on as chief product officer and Bryan Meehan is to keep his chief executive role.