Buyer's remorse: Getting out of an unwanted timeshare

Vita has an unwanted timeshare in Florida and wants to know how she can exit the deal. It’s a question I get asked a lot.

Undoubtedly there are some good timeshare arrangements out there, but I’m struck by how many people end up with buyer’s remorse and then struggle to untangle themselves.

The first thing you need to know about dropping a timeshare is that you’ll probably lose money. It’s doable, and there are various ways it can be accomplished, but you almost certainly won’t come out ahead.

For more information, click the video below.

(KTLA)

