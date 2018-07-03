Lakers look to King James' golden marketing touch

The lowest price of a Lakers season ticket for Staples Center games jumped to $5,750 from $3,499 on StubHub.com, while the high end reached nearly $100,000. And even though it’s not yet known which team the Lakers will face or what date they will play their home opener this fall for the 2018-19 season, the lowest-priced StubHub ticket for the game stood at $545 for a seat in the upper corners of Staples Center.