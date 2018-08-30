Magic Leap's augmented reality gear meets actual reality, and stumbles

Why should you care? You probably won't be buying a Magic Leap anytime soon. But we're not going to be staring down at phone screens forever, ignoring family members and walking into traffic. Apple and other tech companies are eyeing AR as a phone replacement, too. AR glasses have wider potential than virtual reality gear, which in effect blindfolds you. The Magic Leap goggles, called Lightware, are translucent. When you wear them, it looks like a virtual world is painted on top of the real one — a creature is running around your desk, a web browser window is hanging on your wall.