Stocks rise, dollar drops as trade holds spotlight

While the threat to global growth remains, investors have had months to form a view on the trade war, and stock markets have been signaling an improving sentiment of late: A basket of global shares is rising for the seventh time in eight sessions. But that perspective could be in jeopardy if tariffs have a bigger-than-expected impact on the economy. As the week grinds on, Brexit remains a key item on the agenda as the U.K. and European Union battle against the clock for an accord.