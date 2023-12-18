Wall Street edges higher; U.S. Steel soars on takeover deal with Nippon Steel

The broader market surged last week and added to solid December gains after the Federal Reserve signaled that inflation may have cooled enough for the central bank to shift to cutting interest rates in 2024. Above, an entrance to the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street, continuing a strong streak that has brought seven straight weeks of gains.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was up 0.4%. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 37,331 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Energy companies were putting up some of the biggest gains as the price of crude oil jumped more than 3%. Exxon Mobil rose 2%.

Treasury yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.96% from 3.92% late Friday.

Advertisement

Markets in Asia and Europe were lower.

U.S. Steel soared 26% after agreeing to be acquired by Japan’s Nippon Steel. The Pittsburgh steel maker played a key role in the nation’s industrialization. The all-cash deal is valued at about $14.1 billion, or $14.9 billion with debt. That’s nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

Investors had several other corporate buyout updates to review. Photoshop maker Adobe rose 2% following an announcement that it is terminating its planned $20-billion buyout of Figma. Door maker Masonite International rose 10.7% after saying it will buy PGT Innovations in a deal worth about $13 billion.

The broader market surged last week and added to solid December gains after the Federal Reserve signaled that inflation may have cooled enough for the central bank to shift to cutting interest rates in 2024. The Dow closed out last week with a record while the S&P 500 continued its longest weekly winning streak in six years and is edging closer to the all-time high it set earlier this year.