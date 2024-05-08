Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery join together for new streaming bundle

The logos for streaming services Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control.

There’s nothing like a streaming war to bring competitors together.

Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery will offer a new streaming bundle that allows subscribers to access Disney+, Hulu and Max all in one deal, the two companies said Wednesday. The bundle will be available in the U.S. starting this summer and can be purchased through any of the three streaming platforms’ websites.

It will be offered in both ad-free and ad-supported options. Pricing has not been disclosed but will presumably represent a discount of the collective services.

The two companies billed the joint bundle offering as a “first of its kind.” It comes on the heels of Disney’s integration of Hulu into its Disney+ service.

“This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today,” Joe Earley, president of Disney Entertainment’s direct to consumer division, said in a statement.

This is a developing story.