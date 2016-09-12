Stocks open lower as oil prices fall

Stocks opened modestly lower on Wall Street on Monday, led by declines in energy companies and banks.
Oil rig operator Transocean slumped 2.3% in early trading, one of the biggest declines in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Energy companies fell as the price of oil took another turn lower.
Banks and other financial companies were also taking losses. MetLife fell 1.8%, and Prudential Financial also lost 1.8%.
Utilities and phone companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27 points, or 0.2%, to 18,056.
The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,126. The Nasdaq composite edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 5,130.
