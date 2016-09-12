BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Stocks open lower as oil prices fall

Stocks opened modestly lower on Wall Street on Monday, led by declines in energy companies and banks.

Oil rig operator Transocean slumped 2.3% in early trading, one of the biggest declines in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Energy companies fell as the price of oil took another turn lower.

Banks and other financial companies were also taking losses. MetLife fell 1.8%, and Prudential Financial also lost 1.8%.

Utilities and phone companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27 points, or 0.2%, to 18,056.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,126. The Nasdaq composite edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 5,130. 

ALSO

How to avoid hiring a Madoff-like financial advisor

Closing of for-profit schools leaves thousands of students in limbo

Tesla's Autopilot shift to radar might have saved the life of driver in Model S crash, Elon Musk says

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°