Stocks open lower as oil prices fall

Stocks opened modestly lower on Wall Street on Monday, led by declines in energy companies and banks.

Oil rig operator Transocean slumped 2.3% in early trading, one of the biggest declines in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Energy companies fell as the price of oil took another turn lower.

Banks and other financial companies were also taking losses. MetLife fell 1.8%, and Prudential Financial also lost 1.8%.

Utilities and phone companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27 points, or 0.2%, to 18,056.

The S&P 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,126. The Nasdaq composite edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 5,130.

