Stocks tick higher in a quiet start; Apple is a bright spot

U.S. stocks were slightly higher Wednesday morning as utility companies climbed. Energy companies were trading lower as the price of oil continued to slip. Stocks are at their lowest levels in two months after large losses in two of the last three days.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 31 points, or 0.2%, to 18,097 as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,132. The Nasdaq composite climbed 23 points, or 0.4%, to 5,178. Stocks took big losses Friday and Tuesday, separated by a big gain Monday. Investors have sent stocks in different directions as they wonder whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, and they're also speculating about the health of the global economy.

PLANT A SEED: After four months of public negotiations, seed and weedkiller maker Monsanto agreed to be bought by German drug and farm chemical company Bayer. Bayer's latest offer is worth about $57 billion in cash. Bayer makes a wide range of crop protection chemicals that kill weeds, bugs and fungus, while Monsanto is known for its seeds business and the weedkiller Glyphosate. It rose 64 cents to $106.74 Wednesday.

BONDS: Bond prices changed direction again, and yields fell as prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69%. A day ago it jumped to 1.73%, the highest in almost three months.

EARLY GAINERS: Utility companies rose the most. Consolidated Edison advanced $1.06, or 1.4%, to $74.29, and Duke Energy rose 52 cents to $79.31. Apple continued to trade higher. It was one of the biggest gainers on the S&P 500 Tuesday after T-Mobile said it's getting strong preorders for the new iPhones. The stock picked up $2.75, or 2.5%, to $110.69. Facebook advanced $1.21, or 1%, to $128.43.

OIL: Benchmark New York crude lost 56 cents, or 1.2%, to $44.34 a barrel in New York. The international standard, Brent crude, fell 63 cents, or 1.3%, to $46.47 a barrel in London. U.S. crude prices fell 3% Tuesday, and energy companies continued to fall Wednesday. Chevron went down 62 cents to $98.81 and Marathon Oil slid 16 cents, or 1.1%, to $14.18.

NO FIESTA: Ford slipped 12 cents, or 1%, to $12.26 after it said its pretax profit will fall this year. Ford also said its results will weaken further in 2017 as the company invests more money in electric and autonomous cars, among other areas, and costs rise. The automaker expects results to start improving in 2018.

LIVELY: Dermatology drug developer Vitae Pharmaceuticals soared to $20.90 after it agreed to be bought by Allergan, the maker of Botox. The deal values Vitae at $21 a share, or $606 million. Vitae, which doesn't have any approved products, closed at $8.10 on Tuesday. Allergan rose $4.02, or 1.7%, to $244.12.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 102.61 yen, from 102.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1238, from $1.1208.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was little changed and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.6%. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares rose 0.2%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1%. South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday.

