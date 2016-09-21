Stocks rise with oil prices; Federal Reserve decision looms

U .S. stocks are rising Wednesday morning, following global markets higher, as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to conclude a policy meeting. The Bank of Japan didn't change its policies much. Energy and metals prices are rising as the dollar gets a bit weaker.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82 points, or 0.5%, to 18,211 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 11 points, or 0.5%, to 2,150. The Nasdaq composite rose 31 points, or 0.6%, to 5,272.

BANK OF JAPAN: Japan's central bank made some technical changes that give it more influence over long-term interest rates. It said it will continue trying to stimulate the Japanese economy until inflation is higher than 2% a year, but it didn't reduce interest rates any further. Some analysts thought the central bank would take further steps to bolster economic growth. Those steps could have weakened the yen. Since the steps weren't taken, the dollar fell to 100.75 yen from 101.84 yen.

ENERGY: Oil prices rose after the American Petroleum Institute said fuel stockpiles are continuing to shrink. Benchmark U.S. crude advanced 84 cents, or 1.9%, to $44.89 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 64 cents, or 1.4%, to $46.52 a barrel in London. That helped energy companies; Anadarko Petroleum rose $1.62, or 2.8%, to $59.89 and Chevron advanced 94 cents, or 1%, to $98.64.

ADOBE JUMPS: Software maker Adobe Systems climbed after it raised its forecasts for the year. Adobe also reported solid third-quarter results. Its stock climbed $7.23, or 7.2%, to $107.85.

CHECKS IN THE MAIL: FedEx boosted its forecasts for the year as it projected a record holiday season, and the shipping company posted better first-quarter results than analysts had expected. The stock rose $9.15, or 5.6%, to $172.

KB BEAT: KB Home advanced 58 cents, or 3.5%, to $15.51 after the homebuilder disclosed strong results. Homebuilders had slumped Tuesday after the U.S. government said construction of new homes slowed down in August.

FLAT TIRE: CarMax fell $1.86, or 3.3%, to $53.95 after the used car dealership reported weaker than expected sales.

BUYBACKS: Target said it plans to buy back $5 billion in company stock, and its shares rose 85 cents, or 1.2%, to $69.52. Microsoft said it will buy back $40 billion in stock and raised its quarterly dividend, and its stock rose 71 cents, or 1.2%, to $57.54.

FED TO FOLLOW: Investors doubt the Fed will raise interest rates when it wraps up its policy meeting Wednesday, but they are watching closely for hints about future moves. The central bank's statement and a news conference led by Fed chief Janet Yellen will be the focus.

BONDS AND CURRENCIES: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.71% from 1.69%. The euro slipped to $1.1144 from $1.1157.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.7% and the FTSE 100 of Britain advanced 0.2%. France's CAC 40 climbed 0.8%. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 reversed an early loss and closed up 1.9%. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong gained 0.6% and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5%.

