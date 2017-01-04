Stocks open higher; Gap jumps 4%

U.S. stocks are opening higher, putting them on track for a second straight day of gains, as investors continue to buy companies that stand to benefit if the economy keeps growing and consumers continue to spend.

Consumer-focused companies are rising Wednesday morning, and retailer Gap is up 4%.

Companies that mine for metals and make basic materials were also trading higher. Gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoRan rose 2%.

General Motors is up 2%. Ford is also up almost 2%.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49 points, or 0.2%, to 19,931.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,266. The Nasdaq composite rose 24 points, or 0.5%, to 5,455.

