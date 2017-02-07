Stocks open higher; Michael Kors dives

Stocks opened higher on Wall Street on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Company earnings were a big focus for investors in early trading, and several stocks were making big moves after reporting their results and forecasts.

Health insurer Centene jumped 5% after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts had expected. National Oilwell Varco was up 6% after reporting a smaller loss than forecast.

Michael Kors, which took a revenue hit in its latest quarter, dropped 14%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,297.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 76 points, or 0.4%, to 20,130. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 5,676.

