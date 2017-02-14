Stocks back away from record highs

U.S. stocks are edging mostly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record-setting run.
Real estate companies and makers of basic materials fell the most in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials slumped 2.8%.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group fell 1.7% after it reported earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point to 2,327.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points to 20,416. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 5,756.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44%.
