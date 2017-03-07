U.S. stocks open broadly lower

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in healthcare stocks and banks.
Drugmakers were among the early decliners Tuesday. Eli Lilly fell 2.3% and Alexion Pharmaceuticals lost 2%.
The declines came after Republicans announced a healthcare proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. President Trump has said he wants to bring drug prices lower, and he repeated that position in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,368.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 40 points, or 0.2%, to 20,913. The Nasdaq composite declined 18 points, or 0.3%, to 5,831.
