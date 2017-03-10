U.S. stocks rise after solid jobs report

Stocks were moving higher in early trading on Wall Street on Friday after the government reported solid job gains in the U.S. last month.

The gains were led by technology and industrial companies.

Intel and IBM each rose 1%, and Jacobs Engineering Group gained 1.5%.

Cosmetics seller Ulta Beauty rose 1% after reporting earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,374.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 53 points, or 0.3%, to 20,901. The Nasdaq composite increased 25 points, or 0.4%, to 5,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.58%.

ALSO

Wanda's $1-billion Dick Clark Productions deal is officially dead

U.S. gains 235,000 jobs in February; unemployment falls to 4.7%

Column: GOP marks National Consumer Protection Week by voting to 'obliterate' class-action lawsuits