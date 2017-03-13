Stocks edge up in early trading

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by energy and materials companies.
Range Resources rose 2% in early trading Monday.
Israeli technology company Mobileye jumped 30% after agreeing to be acquired by Intel.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,373.
The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,902. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,867.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.59%.
ALSO
Once the queen of the skies, the 747 will soon be just a flying truck
Trump's push for 'merit-based' immigration may not deliver the benefits he expects
Businesses say they need the Export-Import Bank to sell goods abroad. Will Trump fix it?