Stocks edge up in early trading

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by energy and materials companies.

Range Resources rose 2% in early trading Monday.

Israeli technology company Mobileye jumped 30% after agreeing to be acquired by Intel.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,373.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,902. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,867.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.59%.

