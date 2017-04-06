Stocks wobble; energy companies and retailers rise

U.S. stocks are wavering Thursday morning after a sharp drop late in the previous day. Energy companies are rising with the price of oil, and retailers are up after a series of strong sales reports. Later, President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will start a two-day meeting.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,356 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24 points, or 0.1%, to 20,672. The Nasdaq composite gained 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,871. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks continued to lag behind the rest of the market. It was down less than 1 point to 1,351.

Stocks sank late Wednesday after the Federal Reserve disclosed the minutes from its March meeting. The Fed said it may stop buying new bonds later this year, and its policymakers were grappling with whether it would be safe to let inflation rise faster.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil rose 44 cents to $51.59 a barrel in New York, and Brent crude, the international standard, rose 45 cents to $54.81 a barrel in London. That helped energy companies trade higher.

RETAIL RALLY: A number of retailers climbed. Victoria's Secret parent L Brands jumped 10.6% to $47.65 and Costco went up 2.4% to $170.96 after they reported their March sales. Bed Bath & Beyond surpassed analysts' earnings estimates, and its shares climbed 6% to $40.07. Discount store Fred's rose 14.3% to $14.35 after reporting a strong quarter. Retail stocks have been hit hard for months as shoppers spend more money online and less at stores, especially ones based in malls.

BONDS: Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.34%. Banks wobbled between gains and losses. They fell hard Wednesday as investors snapped up bonds after the release of the Fed minutes. With investors buying bonds at a rapid clip, prices rose and yields fell. That sent interest rates lower, which affects the profits banks make from lending.

Citigroup slipped 12 cents to $59.47 and Capital One fell 1.3% to $83.05.

REFRESHING: Wine, liquor and beer maker Constellation Brands jumped 7.6% to $173.65 after it reported a larger profit and better sales than analysts expected. The company said its beer business, which includes Corona and Modelo, had a strong quarter.

COMEBACK: Yum China jumped 10% to $31 after it announced strong quarterly results. The company is recovering from a series of food safety problems and it said its sales are improving.

US-CHINA: Trump will be in focus over the rest of the week as investors assess his meeting in Florida with Xi. North Korea and trade are set to top the agenda. Traders will be monitoring how these key issues are dealt with and whether recent tensions are alleviated.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 110.68 yen from 110.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.0657 from $1.0667.

OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5%. Germany's DAX was little changed. In Japan the benchmark Nikkei 225 slid 1.4%, and the Kospi of South Korea lost 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6%.

