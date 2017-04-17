Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Technology and consumer-focused stocks are leading indexes slightly higher in early trading as investors return from a long holiday weekend.

Facebook and Microsoft each rose 0.6% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and Amazon.com gained 1%.

Medical device maker Alere jumped 16% after it agreed to new terms for a sale to Abbott Laboratories.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,335.

The Dow Jones industrial average went up 76 points, or 0.4%, to 20,526. The Nasdaq composite increased 19 points, or 0.4%, to 5,824.

