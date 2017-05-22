Defense and aerospace shares lead stocks higher

U.S. stocks are broadly higher Monday morning as the market bounces back from a turbulent week. Defense contractors are making some of the largest gains, and materials makers, technology and consumer-focused companies are all rising. Ford is up after it replaced Chief Executive Mark Fields, and chemicals maker Huntsman is rising after it agreed to combine with Swiss competitor Clariant.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,391 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 97 points, or 0.5%, to 20,902. The Nasdaq composite climbed 31 points, or 0.5%, to 6,114. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks went up 8 points, or 0.6%, to 1,375.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set records early last week before worries about growing political uncertainty in Washington, D.C., and its potential effects on President Trump's agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, knocked those indexes back from their highs. The S&P 500 is about 1% below its high close, but the Russell 2000 is down more than 3% from the record it set a month ago.

AEROSPACE GAINS ALTITUDE: Aerospace and defense companies traded higher after Trump presided over a $110-billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia. The agreement could expand to $350 billion over 10 years. It appeared to reverse an Obama administration decision to pause sales of precision-guided munitions to the kingdom.

Lockheed Martin climbed 2.4% to $279.24, Boeing rose 2% to $184.37 and Rockwell Automation was up 1% to $158.95.

DRIVEN OFF: Ford replaced CEO Mark Fields as the automaker struggles to keep the traditional parts of its business running smoothly while it remakes itself as a nimble, high-tech provider of new mobility services. Fields was CEO for three years, but under his leadership popular cars such as the Fusion sedan became dated and Ford lagged behind competitors in bringing long-range electric cars to market. The new CEO is Jim Hackett, who has led Ford's mobility unit for more than a year.

Ford rose 1.5% to $11.03. The stock is down 9% this year.

CHEMISTRY: Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and Texas chemicals maker Huntsman are merging to create a company with a market value of $13.8 billion. The company will call itself HuntsmanClariant, and Clariant shareholders will own 52% of the new company. Huntsman stock slipped 1 cent to $26.70; Clariant stock rose 5.8% in Switzerland.

METAL TESTED: Arconic jumped 1.5% to $27.99 after the aluminum products company ended a contentious proxy dispute with activist investor Elliott Management. Elliott will get more input as Arconic picks its next CEO, and it will nominate three directors to the company's board. Arconic agreed to nominate two others, and a third board member resigned and was replaced by a candidate Arconic chose.

A month ago, Klaus Kleinfeld was ousted as Arconic's chairman and CEO after he sent a threatening letter to Paul Singer, Elliott's founder and Arconic's largest shareholder.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 37 cents to $50.70 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 34 cents to $53.95 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.24%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.18 yen from 111.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.1260 from $1.1205.

OVERSEAS: In Britain, the FTSE 100 gained 0.6%. France's CAC rose 0.3% and Germany's DAX was little changed. Japan's market rose after the release of strong trade data: The benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5%. The South Korean Kospi jumped 0.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 0.9%.