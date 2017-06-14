Safer-play stocks rise in early trading as bond yields drop

A weak report on retail sales sent bond yields lower and high-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies higher.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.13% early Wednesday from 2.21% the day before. Investors tend to buy bonds, which sends yields lower, when they see signs of weakness in the economy.

Likewise, safer-play stocks such as utilities rose. NextEra Energy gained 1.4%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point, or 0.1%, to 2,439.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,325. The Nasdaq was also flat at 6,217.