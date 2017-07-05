Stocks open mixed on Wall Street

Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street, with declines led by drops in phone stocks and energy companies.

Oil and gas stocks were falling early Wednesday along with energy prices. Chesapeake Energy slumped 3.8% and Hess sank 3.4%.

Monogram Residential Trust soared 22% after it agreed to be acquired for $3 billion.

Auto parts maker O'Reilly Automotive was down 10% after it reported weak second-quarter results.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,429. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1%, to 21,451. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3%, to 6,129.

Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.