Stocks start mixed; WebMD soars 20%

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as declines in healthcare and consumer-focused companies outweigh gains in other parts of the market.

Nike fell about 1% in early trading Monday. Johnson & Johnson was down 0.6%.

Health information site WebMD soared 20% after agreeing to be acquired by the investment firm KKR.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,471.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 21,567. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,389.

Bond prices slipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.25%.