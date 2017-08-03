Stocks start lower as tech companies and banks slip

U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading Thursday as banks, technology and health companies fell. Prescription drug distributor AmerisourceBergen and women's health diagnostic company Hologic tumbled, while a solid quarter from cereal maker Kellogg helped makers of food and household goods rise.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dropped 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,471 as of 10 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22 points, or 0.1%, to 21,994. The 30-company index has risen for seven consecutive days; on Wednesday, it closed above 22,000 for the first time. The Nasdaq composite fell 14 points, or 0.2%, to 6,348. The Russell 2000 was unchanged at 1,412 after Wednesday’s sharp loss.

THEY'RE GREAT: Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles, reported another quarterly decline in sales as revenue from breakfast items slipped and snack food sales were flat. But the results weren't as bad as experts had expected. Its stock climbed 4.1% to $70.23.

ELECTRIFYING: Electric car maker Tesla said it's confident it can meet its production goals for its new Model 3 sedan, which will cost less than its previous cars. It aims to make 10,000 a week by next year. The company also took a smaller net loss than investors expected. Its shares jumped 5.6% to $344.21.

HEALTHCARE: AmerisourceBergen slid 7.2% to $84.67 after it said it expects slower revenue growth this year. Prescription drug distributors have struggled lately as the prices of generic drugs fall and branded-drug prices don't rise as quickly as they have in the past. Its rival Cardinal Health fell 8.2% on Wednesday after its quarterly report.

Aetna raised its 2017 estimates again, and shares of the third-largest U.S. health insurer climbed 2.2% to $158.12. Aetna gained some Medicare customers, and its employers-sponsored health coverage business improved. Its rival Humana climbed 4.5% on Wednesday after a strong quarter.

AVON CALLING FOR HELP: Avon Products took a loss in its latest quarter and said sales weren't as good as expected. The cosmetics retailer has been struggling for years to revive its business, and it said Thursday that CEO Cheri McCoy will leave the company. Activist investors have put pressure on Avon to find new leadership. The stock dropped 10.8% to $3.

BRITISH CAUTION: The British FTSE 100 gained 0.8% as investors felt the Bank of England isn't likely to raise interest rates any time soon. The British central bank left its key rate at a record low and cut its growth forecasts for the country. That also sent the pound lower.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $49.70 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, advanced 22 cents to $52.58 a barrel in London.

BOND: Bond prices moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.25%, from 2.27%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.40 yen, from 110.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.1856, from $1.1860.

STOCKS OVERSEAS: In France, the CAC 40 rose 0.6%. The DAX in Germany lost 0.1%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3%, the Kospi of South Korea dropped 1.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng went down 0.3%.