Stocks open lower; Macy's and Blue Apron drop

Stocks opened lower on Wall Street on Thursday as investors find little to like in the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Simmering tensions with North Korea also weighed on the market in early trading.

Macy's slumped 4.3% after reporting its 10th straight decline in a key sales measure.

Meal kit company Blue Apron plunged 14.6% after reporting a decline in customers.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85 points, or 0.%, to 21,962. The Nasdaq composite declined 36 points, or 0.6%, to 6,315.