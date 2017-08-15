BUSINESS

Stocks open slightly higher, led by banks and tech firms

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led again by gains in banks and technology companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, and Advanced Micro Devices jumped 1.8%.

Streaming music service Pandora rose 4.6% after naming a new chief executive. Roger Lynch had been head of Dish's streaming video service.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26 points, or 0.1%, to 22,020. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 6,343.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.27%.

