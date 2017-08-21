Stocks start mostly flat; Herbalife jumps 9%

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in early trading on Wall Street, but some companies were moving on deal talk.

Herbalife jumped 9.3% in early trading Monday after saying it had held talks to be taken private.

Fiat Chrysler rose 4.8% after Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors said it is considering making an offer to buy Fiat Chrysler's Jeep unit.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,426.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points to 21,671. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 6,220.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.18%.