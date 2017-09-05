Stocks open lower; banks and tech firms fall the most

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders return from the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Banks and technology companies fell more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Bank of America lost 1.5%. Nvidia fell 1.9%.

U.S. stocks are coming off back-to-back weekly gains.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 102 points, or 0.5%, to 21,887. The Nasdaq composite declined 26 points, or 0.4%, to 6,408.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.11%.